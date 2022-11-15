Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the October 15th total of 283,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,011.0 days.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

PMREF stock traded down 0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 11.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 758. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of 8.84 and a one year high of 11.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 10.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

