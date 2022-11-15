Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pressure BioSciences Price Performance

PBIO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,646. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Pressure BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

