Premia (PREMIA) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, Premia has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Premia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004797 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $522,626.77 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Premia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00583036 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,100.21 or 0.30364036 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.