Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 183,800 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.17. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

