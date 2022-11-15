Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $330,000 Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,455 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 92,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 75.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $98,581. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

