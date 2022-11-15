Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.11. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $102,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,783,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $1,863,927. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 6.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Plexus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.