PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Up 0.9 %

PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. 1,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,608. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.73 million, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.10.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 18,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $73,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Bank of America started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.20 to $4.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.