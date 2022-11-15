Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,089,736 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,057. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

