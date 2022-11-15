Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,320 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Roblox
In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 609,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,337,188. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Stock Up 5.6 %
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
See Also
