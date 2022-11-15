Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,934 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Roivant Sciences worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROIV. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,818,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,654,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 806,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 495,862 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 15,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $70,056.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,049,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $74,233.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 15,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $70,056.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,049,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,771,244 shares of company stock valued at $27,293,303 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROIV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,577. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. Analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

