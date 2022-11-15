Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,322,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,813 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises about 15.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $420,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 982,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,567,000 after purchasing an additional 61,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. 148,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,865. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.14.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

