Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 3,514.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,919 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Carvana worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Carvana by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 34.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Carvana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carvana by 161.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter.

CVNA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,016,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $304.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.48.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

