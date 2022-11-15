Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,709,854 Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,739,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709,854 shares during the period. Dingdong (Cayman) comprises about 0.8% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.58% of Dingdong (Cayman) worth $20,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $106,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $82,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.39. 15,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,799. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

