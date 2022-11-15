Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,094,000 after buying an additional 140,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,893,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Western Digital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,301,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,879,000 after buying an additional 223,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $126,049,000 after purchasing an additional 124,566 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. 128,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,670. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

