Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 174,846 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,846 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes accounts for 1.4% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $36,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 246,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,122,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 12.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 39.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

About LGI Homes

Shares of LGIH traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,934. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

