Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 17,116 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the period. H World Group makes up about 2.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.48% of H World Group worth $58,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,060,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 110,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in H World Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after buying an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in H World Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,213,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,742,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of H World Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

NASDAQ HTHT traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. 34,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,773. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

