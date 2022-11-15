Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the October 15th total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Planet 13 Price Performance
PLNHF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. 366,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,055. Planet 13 has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.
Planet 13 Company Profile
