Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.75

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 95173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.