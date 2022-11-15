Piper Sandler Trims Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Target Price to $25.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Cara Therapeutics stock remained flat at $11.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.93. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $15.64.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,476.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

