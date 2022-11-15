Piper Sandler Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $80.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wix.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.94.
Wix.com Stock Performance
Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78.
Institutional Trading of Wix.com
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wix.com (WIX)
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.