Piper Sandler Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $80.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wix.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

About Wix.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Wix.com by 113.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,991 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,817,000 after purchasing an additional 943,121 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Wix.com by 4,365.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,838 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Wix.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

