Piper Sandler Boosts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $30.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

