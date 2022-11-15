Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in October

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,958,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the October 15th total of 2,115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.4 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFYF remained flat at $1.27 during midday trading on Monday. 11,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,337. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.63.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

