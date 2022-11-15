Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 8.4%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.40 and last traded at $70.89. 247,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,363,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PDD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61.

Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.