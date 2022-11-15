Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 24.8% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned approximately 1.30% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $41,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,846,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,820,000 after buying an additional 188,606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,687,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,578,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,291,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.80. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $110.21.

