Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in October

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 784,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 1,133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,308.0 days.

Piaggio & C. Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:PIAGF traded up 0.03 on Monday, hitting 2.80. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207. Piaggio & C. has a 1 year low of 2.00 and a 1 year high of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of 2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Piaggio & C. from €3.40 ($3.51) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Piaggio & C.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

