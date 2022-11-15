Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

PM stock opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 64.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70,325 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

