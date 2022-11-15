Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 76,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,500. The firm has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

