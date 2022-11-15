Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Trading 6.5% Higher

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 300,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 956% from the average session volume of 28,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Pharos Energy Stock Up 6.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

