Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,485 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.97. 569,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,817,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $274.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

