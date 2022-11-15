Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,562,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,423 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $81,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

