Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,602,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 1,320,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,027.0 days.

Petrofac Price Performance

Shares of Petrofac stock remained flat at $1.32 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.