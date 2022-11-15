Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Up 21.3% in October

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,526,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pervasip Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PVSP remained flat at $0.00 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,136,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,681,690. Pervasip has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
Pervasip Company Profile
