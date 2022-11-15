Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Shares of Pershing Square stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,308. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $41.44.
