Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 72.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 54,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,199. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

