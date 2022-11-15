Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BDX traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.16. 66,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

