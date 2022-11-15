Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 11,900 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $169,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.