Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 351 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.9% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
