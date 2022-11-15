Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $97.72. 1,995,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,191,160. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.33.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

