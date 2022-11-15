Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.95. 47,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.75 and a 200 day moving average of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

