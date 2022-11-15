Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 77 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.24. 120,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,006. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

