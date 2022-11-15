Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 1,259 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 255,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,421,000 after purchasing an additional 93,765 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.20. 17,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.07 and its 200-day moving average is $179.13.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.11.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

