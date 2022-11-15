PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 94.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

PFLT stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $517.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

