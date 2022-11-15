Peak Asset Management LLC Has $8.37 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.3% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 39.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 23,914 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

Shares of EMR traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.81. 104,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,445. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

