Peak Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 46.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after buying an additional 436,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 206.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.14. 22,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

