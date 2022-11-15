Peak Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 88.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cloudflare by 55.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $2,770,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $2,770,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $2,507,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,804 shares of company stock valued at $21,702,823 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare Stock Up 7.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.84.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 94,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,545. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

