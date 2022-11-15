Peak Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 200 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in AutoZone by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 0.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone Stock Performance

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,445.71. 3,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,281.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2,168.51. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.