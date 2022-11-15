PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) VP Arnt Arvik Buys 3,200 Shares

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) VP Arnt Arvik acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $15,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PCTEL Price Performance
NASDAQ PCTI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. 80,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,317. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. PCTEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $86.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68 and a beta of 0.41.
PCTEL Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 366.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PCTEL in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
PCTEL Company Profile
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
