PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) VP Arnt Arvik Buys 3,200 Shares

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) VP Arnt Arvik acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $15,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PCTEL Price Performance

NASDAQ PCTI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. 80,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,317. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. PCTEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $86.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 366.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in PCTEL by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,260,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 101,791 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in PCTEL by 116.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in PCTEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PCTEL in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PCTEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.