Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSFE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Paysafe by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paysafe by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,833,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,249 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,364,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Paysafe by 1,871.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,330,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Stock Down 1.4 %

About Paysafe

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Paysafe has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

