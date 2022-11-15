PAX Gold Price Reaches $1,756.04 on Major Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $571.08 million and approximately $39.16 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for $1,756.04 or 0.10371964 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00586754 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.31 or 0.30563050 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

