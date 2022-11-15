Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,402.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 83,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 402.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 727,079 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57,327 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 156,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -11.19%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

